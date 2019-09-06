Fast and furious youth shinty at Inveraray

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The qualifying round for the under 17 South of Scotland MacQuisten Cup took place at the Winterton, Inveraray, on Thursday August 29.

Three teams – Inveraray, Col Glen and Oban Camanachd – entered the competition, playing against each other in a round-robin format.

The first match saw the home team take on Col Glen, which includes players from around Cowal. The teams were well-matched, with a hard-fought game providing plenty entertainment for the crowd. Despite Col Glen having the majority of possession, Inveraray came out the winners with a single goal from Coll MacKay.

Oban Camanachd then played Col Glen and the Oban side’s ability shone through.

Oban started the game quickly and Ross Campbell scored early in the game, but the terrier-like players of Col Glen were giving them no easy ride. Oban eventually added a second, also through Ross Campbell, which gave them breathing space.

Oban Camanachd repeated the 2-0 scoreline in the final match of the evening against Inveraray. Play in this tie was was fast and furious and Inveraray were performing well as the evening light faded. Oban eventually found a way past the Inveraray defence, however, with goals from Lennon Campbell and Ross Campbell sealing the win.

The results mean Inveraray will play Oban Camanachd in the final of the MacQuisten Cup, at at date and venue to be confirmed, to decide the South area under-17 champions for 2019.