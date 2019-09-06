Announcements – September 6, 2019

Births

JOHNSTONE – Craig and Caragh are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Marcus Iain, on August 26, 2019, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Grateful thanks to all midwives in both Paisley and Mid Argyll.

marriages

TURNER – AXMAR – At Glasgow Registry Office on Saturday, August 31, 2019, Gary, younger son of David and Susan, High Balevain Farm, to Emelie, only daughter of Tomas and the late Ewa, Hässleholm, Sweden. A wonderful day was had by all.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

GROGAN – James to Flora, at the Salvation Army Citadel, on September 4, 1969.

LAING – IRWIN

At Highland Parish Church, on September 5, 1969, by Rev C M Henderson, Peter to Margaret. Present address, 36 Davaar Avenue.

Deaths

MACTAGGART – Peacefully, at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on August 30, 2019, John Norman Mactaggart, in his 79th year, Kilkivan, Drumore, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Helen, loved and adored father of Claire and Alice, father-in-law and friend of Christian and loving grandfather of Daniel, Suzanna and Max. Funeral service in Cardross Crematorium, today, Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

SAMBOREK – Suddenly at home, 19 Fernoch Park, Lochgilphead, on August 29, 2019, Annie Samborek, née McNicol, in her 87th year, beloved wife of Sandy, much loved mother of Alex and Peter, dearly loved nana of Craig, Jenna and David and a dear sister, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Forever in our thoughts.

WATSON – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 30, 2019, Zandra Noal, in her 93rd year, Ardnacraig, Ardnacraig Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Roy Watson, much loved mum of Ivor and Stanley, loving granny of Julie and Kerrie and great granny of Layla, Amaia, Emily and Torrin.

In Memoriams

MACFARLANE – Treasured memories of Joe, a much loved husband, dad and grandad, who died September 6, 2014.

Always in our hearts you’ll stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Inserted by Cath and family.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of Dad, Callum, who passed away on September 5, 2018. Loving husband of the late Cathie.

Sorely missed by Catriona and all the family.