Announcements – August 30, 2019

marriages

GRAHAM – RONALD – At Southend Parish Church, on August 3, 2019, Derek, son of Jim and the late Alison, Falkirk, to Catherine Galbraith, younger daughter of Malcolm and Inez, Allt Mor, Southend. A wonderful, happy day!

Deaths

DAVIDSON – Kenny, at Crosshouse Hospital, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, after a short illness, beloved son of Mary and the late Billy, dear husband of Susan, loving father of Lucy and Stephen, brother of Gary and Serena, and a good friend to many.

MCARTHUR – Matilda Avril Jane McAulay McArthur. Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, on August 26, 2019, (Matilda) Avril, of 47 MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead, loving wife of the late Neil McArthur, cherished mother to Jean, Caroline, Catherine, Neil and Fiona, elder sister of Mary, Elizabeth and Ben, and a sorely missed grandmother and mother-in-law. Dear aunt to all the family. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

STRANG – Peacefully at home, 26 Ralston Road, Campbeltown, on August 21, 2019, Agnes Stewart Strang, in her 89th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Donald McConnachie Strang, much loved mother of Robert, Ian and the late Donnie and a loving granny and great granny.

TODD – Suddenly, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on August 26, 2019, Michael Gordon Todd, aged 51 years, of Ashfield, Glenburn Road, Ardrishaig and formerly of Dalavich, much loved and loving husband of Babs, adored dad of Katie, Carla and Nikitta, cherished younger son of Irene and Eddie, and dearly loved brother of Richard and Lindi. An adored and proud uncle of Lauren, Georgia, Cameron, Ella, Arron, Kirsten, Scarlet and Murray, great uncle of David and Iona, much respected brother-in-law of Shona, Louise and the late Mark and a dear son-in-law and cousin to all the family. Michael was a very dear friend to many people in the local and wider community of Mid Argyll, and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will take place, tomorrow, Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Lochgilphead Parish Church, at 2.00pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

WILSON – Suddenly at home, Craiglussa, Machrihanish, after a short illness, on August 25, 2019, Sandra Murray (Sandie), in her 71st year, dearly beloved wife of the late Charles Wilson, much loved mum of Louise and Stuart, loving granny of Carrie and beloved sister of Barbara, Moira and the late Billy. Funeral service in Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 1.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers, to the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MCCALLUM – Sheila, Lorna and family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for their kindness and support following the death of Iain. We would like to express our appreciation to all who paid their respects at the church and cemetery. Our thanks to Rev David Carruthers for conducting a lovely service. We would like to thank Mid Argyll Home Care staff, especially Amy, Janice, Maggie and Ann, for the excellent care and support they provided, not just to Iain. Thank you to Roddy, Fiona and Cammy for their efficient and sensitive funeral arrangements, the Stag Hotel for their catering and Morna for the beautiful flowers.

in memoriams

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Roddy, died August 31, 2016, a loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Jenny and family.

MACLENNAN MBE – In loving memory of our dear dad, Murdo, died September 1, 2013.

Just a prayer from those who love you,

Just a memory ever true,

In our hearts you will live forever,

Because we think the world of you.

See you later, Dad.

– Love always, Lorne, Leone, Darren and Laurene xx.

MACLENNAN MBE – Keep the biscuit jar full, Grampa.

– Love always, your grandchildren xx.

MCGOUGAN – Remembering my wife, Alice, died September 2, 2014.

Though your smile has gone forever and your hand I cannot touch,

I still have so many memories of the one I loved so much.

Your memory is my keepsake with which I’ll never part,

God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart.

– Inserted by your loving husband, Stewart.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of a dear mother, granny and great granny, Alice, died September 2, 2014.

Remembered always.

– Stewart, Heather and family.

MCKERRAL – Neil, a loving and much loved son, brother and uncle, who died August 28, 2008.

Missed every day.

– Mum, Iain, Marie and Phil.

Miss you lots, Uncle Neil xx.

– Hannah and Liam.

SHIELDS – In loving memory of our mother and grandmother, Rita.

I could search the whole world over

Until the end of time

And never find a mother

As wonderful as mine

And if there is another life

And we are born once more

I pray that God will give to me

The mother I had before.

– Carole-Anne, John, Scott, Yvonne, Leigh-Anne and Mhairi.

SHIELDS – In memory of Rita.

Gone, not forgotten.

– Meg.