Young footballers raise cash to go Dutch

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A trip to the north of England has given the young footballers of Mid Argyll the taste for spreading their wings, and now they want to take on Europe.

After competing in the International Cup in Blackpool in May this year Lochgilphead Red Star 2008s have decided to travel that bit further next year in what may be their last big tournament before going to 11-a-side. Parents, coaches, supporters and the players themselves are working hard to raise money for a trip to Amsterdam in April 2020.

Lochgilphead Red Star 2008s will be hosting a coffee morning in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall on Saturday September 7 as part of their fundraising efforts.

With help from parents, coaches and family members the players have been holding several fundraising events this year, the most recent being a bag pack at the Lochgilphead Co-op last month.

Look out for the biggest fundraising event of the year in a couple of months’ time – a hypnotist night in Ardrishaig Public Hall on November 16. Tickets for the big night are now on sale from Sei Bella and the Riverside Cafe, or by contacting the Redstar FC 2008 Facebook page.

Before then, come along on Saturday September 7 to the church hall from 10am until 12pm for some delicious home baking and a selection of stalls.