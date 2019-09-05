Walk the Cobbler for brain tumour research

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The Arrochar Alps will play a big part later this month in raising money to fight the cruelty of brain tumours.

On September 28, Brain Tumour Research will be organising a series of Walks of Hope around the UK to raise money and awareness of its cause. In Scotland, charity fundraisers will be tackling the 2,946 foot Cobbler in a seven-mile trek.

Joe Woollcott of Brain tumour research said: ‘We’re meeting at the Slanj pub in Tarbet at 10am on September 28. They are kindly providing us with free parking and food and a drink to come back to.

‘We estimate it will take between four and six hours to complete, and at the peak there should be magnificent views of Loch Lomond and beyond. Pray for clear skies.’

Anyone who wants to join in the fundraising trek would be very welcome. Other Walks of Hope will be held in Bedfordshire, Bristol, London, Newcastle and Warwickshire on the same day.

Joe explained: ‘Please wear walking boots/shoes and suitable clothing for the Cobbler. It’s always a good idea to bring a waterproof in case of rain, water to keep yourself hydrated and sun cream in case it is a hot day. Dogs on leads are welcome, though this walk is not suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs.

To take part, visit the www.braintumourresearch.org website, click on ‘Fundraise’ and follow the instructions from there. The entry fee is £10 per adult or £30 per family of 4, including t-shirts and finishers medals.

Joe cincluded: ‘If you can raise £100, you can help us to achieve our target of £80,000 and get us closer to a cure.’

Brain tumours can affect anyone at any age. In fact, they kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Brain Tumour Research is an umbrella body supported by, and supporting, a number of member charities from across the UK.