News from the districts – August 30, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Dunstaffnage

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara visited the Scottish Association for Marine Science at Dunstaffnage recently to reassure concerned EU nationals on Brexit, freedom of movement and future funding.

Meeting students and staff he said: ‘I believe we’ve gone beyond an age of reason, so it is impossible to predict what is going to happen.

‘To those of you who are EU nationals, as far the Scottish Government and I are concerned, you are welcome here and we thank you for being here. We value your contribution, not just academically, but culturally, socially and economically.’

The Scottish Government has produced a ‘Stay in Scotland’ package which includes money for community-based support across Scotland for citizens affected by the UK’s EU Settlement Scheme.

Lochgilphead

A charity for families affected by the loss of babies at the pre or post-natal stage is hosting a bingo night in Lochgilphead’s Stag Hotel on Friday August 30.

The charity night will raise money for the organisation’s valued memory boxes and for a special ‘tree of tranquility’, a sculpture designed as a symbol of remembrance for babies sadly lost.

Books are £10 each with a raffle. Bingo starts at 7.30pm.

Dalmally

Traditionally the final agricultural show of the season, Dalmally Show is all set for Saturday September 7.

Dalmally is a big event, full of attractions from top-quality Highland cattle and blackface sheep to shinty, exceptional home industries exhibits, a dog show and wonderful Highland produce to sample – all in a spectacular setting.

Dalmally Show is run by a dedicated group of volunteers and they invite everyone along to the Mart Park, Dalmally, from 10am on Saturday September 7.

Inveraray

The popularity of Inveraray Castle as must-do venue on the itinerary of every classic car tour continues.

On Thursday August 22, no fewer than 20 Aston Martins stopped off at the castle as part of the the exclusive five-day Skyfall Tour around some of Scotland’s most beautiful areas, including five-star accommodation, distillery tours and a visit to Glen Etive, the Scottish location for the James Bond movie ‘Skyfall’.

For anyone drooling over the shiny metal, the models purring and grunting outside the castle included the Aston Martin DB2, DB4 GT, DB5, DBS V8, DB7 and DB9.