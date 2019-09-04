MOJO gets swinging with the Camans

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Band focus: The Camans

Festival favourites The Camans, from Inveraray, are all set for this year’s MOJO festival.

The popular three-piece band started out in 2010 with its repertoire of lively covers, and has since played around many fantastic venues in the beautiful west of Scotland.

They have rocked many a festival from Best of the West to Fyne Fest, played at places as diverse as Clydebank, Oban and the Isle of Coll and are regulars at Inveraray’s George Hotel.

Currently focusing their creative energy on producing their brilliant first EP ‘The Primrose Path’, The Camans have got MOJO organisers all excited about their debut appearance at October’s event in Ardfern.

The Camans trio is comprised of two self-taught music men, Craig McIntyre (guitar and vocals) and Scott Mirrlees (guitar, backing vocals and kickdrum) – bringing a flowing chord experience like no other – alongside Rhona Robertson, originally from Glasgow, who brings her classically-trained abilities to violin and ukelele. It is all about rich, powerful vocals and plucky guitaring.

Craig describes his lyrics as occasionally ‘cynical’ and ‘rebellious’ and the overall sound of the band invites the listener to enter a world of nostalgic delight – making you want to get up and dance.

Their style is hard to pigeonhole. You have lovely Scottish-twanged vocals, endearing fiddle playing and the kickdrum beat, and the listener could be forgiven for putting The Camans in a traditional band catergory. But listen closer and you will hear a definite echo of the band’s influences, from Dylan to Guns’n’Roses to the Dixie Chicks. Folk, bluegrass and rock is undoubtedly there – but look out for a few wee surprises.

The Camans have a passion for performing their own, original material and there are even plans for a debut album, so look out for that.

MOJO is in for a real treat when The Camans come out swinging on October 19.

Keep an eye on your Argyllshire Advertiser in coming weeks for more on MOJO and the fantastic artists taking part.

PICS:

Craig, Rhona and Scott – The Camans. no_a35MOJO_Camans01