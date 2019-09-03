Your Pictures – August 30, 2019

The reasonably unusual sight of an egret – much like a pure white heron – was captured by Mid Argyll businessman Kenny MacLeod.

Mr MacLeod captured this photo of the bird on the shore of Loch Gilp close to the Clock Lodge, Lochgilphead.

Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk