The Big Sing comes to Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Members of South Argyll Guilds Together (SAGT) are inviting those who love to sing to join them at their ‘Wee Big Sing’ in Tarbert.

The Big Sing is a national event held at the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly, bringing together almost 1,000 guild members and friends from across the world in celebration of congregational singing.

A SAGT spokeswoman said: ‘It is always oversubscribed and held far from here, so, undaunted, we are holding our own, smaller version – hence the title!

‘This will be an event at which we will sing our favourite hymns, chosen by the guilds of the area; our very own Songs of Praise if you will.’

The spokeswoman stressed that although the event is organised by the guild, it is not just for the guild, adding: ‘If, like us, you feel congregational singing is one of the glories of the Presbyterian tradition, then come along and sing to the glory of God. Male voices would be especially welcome.’

The ‘Wee Big Sing’ will be held at Tarbert Parish Church on Saturday September 7 at 2pm, followed by tea and biscuits in the church hall.

The event will be held at Tarbert Parish Church. 50_c36tarbertchurch01