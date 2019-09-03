Sporty Archie spotted by Watsonians
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
A former Lochgilphead High School pupil has caught the eye of a semi-professional rugby club after playing with his school team.
Archie Spencer, aged 17, gained a sixth-year rugby scholarship to Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh.
Aside from being a member of the Merchiston under-18 team which won the Scottish Schools Championship at Murrayfield, Archie – grandson of Frances Ryan of the Crinan Hotel – won the Merchiston school cup for artistic talent and played the pipes at the school prizegiving.
The family extends its thanks to the excellent art department at the joint campus, his rugby coaches and Archie’s piping teacher Stuart Liddell.
Archie is pursuing a course at Edinburgh College involving sports science and coaching and has ambitions to become a professional rugby player.
His sporting hopes have been done no harm after Watsonians spotted the six foot three winger and invited him to train with the club.