Enjoy a brush with art in Minard

Argyll Fyne Art Group is delighted to announce it will be holding an open day and exhibition of work in Minard Village Hall on Saturday September 7 between 10am and 4pm.

The group meets every fortnight on a Wednesday from 10am till 4pm at Minard Village Hall, enjoying tutorials at intervals throughout the year. Members draw and paint using a variety of media and techniques including pens, pencils, pastels, watercolour and acrylic, producing a variety of works including landscapes, seascapes, abstracts and portraits.

Participants range from beginners to experienced amateur artists. A very convivial group, they welcome newcomers throughout the year. Members travel from many corners of Argyll including Tayvallich, Inveraray, Furnace and Lochgilphead. This is a great opportunity to meet us and see how we work.

Argyll Fyne Art Group has previously exhibited at the Dochas Centre and Minard Village Hall. Entrance to the open day and exhibition is free and the work on sale can be purchased by cash or cheque.

Argyll Fyne Art Group is grateful to West Lochfyne Community Council, funded by A’ Cruach wind farm, for its generous support.

PICS:

Engrossed visitors at an exhibition by the group in Minard Village Hall during the spring of 2018. 06_a20Minard Art02

A landscape by Morag Robins, ready for the show. no_a35FyneArt01_MoragRobins

Another piece, this time depicting a fiery scene, has been created by Sue Hillman. no_a35FyneArt01_SueHillman