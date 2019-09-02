Thinking about your place in Argyll

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Council is asking residents what they think of their place; their community.

By means of the Place Standard tool, an online survey which can be filled in at home, at a public library or at one of a number of sessions being organised by Community Planning, the council hopes to get a sense of what is important to local people.

In a session led by council community development officer Antonia Baird, Lochgilphead Community Council members and onlookers had a go at the Place Standard tool.

As he offered the support of the community council in the Place Standards exercise, convenor Andy Buntin said: ‘As well as the online survey, I think it’s important to have workshops for people who can’t get online.

Attending the community council meeting on August 12, Councillor Sandy Taylor emphsised: ‘It is particularly important we capture the views of younger people in this exercise.’

Place Standards was first carried out three years ago. The idea is, through 14 questions, to get an idea of feelings on areas such as ‘belonging’, spaces’ and ‘transport’.

The exercise will run until September 30, with the information being used to inform the preparation of the latest Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan; assist Community Planning partnership action plans; help to underpin council regeneration and investment initiatives and to inform transportation and community projects.