Tea and stencils at Lochgilphead church

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A good old-fashioned afternoon tea has refreshed more than just lucky visitors to Christ Church.

The Lochgilphead fundraiser on Saturday August 24 boosted church funds by £200 thanks to delicious home baking, a generous raffle and the hard work of volunteers.

Father Simon MacKenzie, minister at Christ Church, said: ‘The money will go towards an icon of Jesus Christ, which will be part of the living worship of the church.’

The afternoon tea also offered the chance for visitors to view the beautiful Victorian wall stencils recently restored within the church. These had been hidden for decades under many layers of paint and were painstakingly restored earlier this year.

In recognition of the work carried out in restoring the stencils, a service of re-dedication was carried out at the church on Sunday August 24 by Bishop Kevin Pearson.

Eva MacBrayne serves delicious Millionaire’s shortbread. 51_a35ChristChurchAfternoonTea01

Reverend Simon MacKenzie has his tea poured by Eva, with sister Thea MacBrayne ready with the cakes. The restored stencils can be seen on the wall. 51_a35ChristChurchAfternoonTea02