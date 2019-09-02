Kirsty’s maiden win at Lochgilphead open

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead Golf Club welcomed visitors from near and far to play in their ladies open, kindly sponsored by the Stag Hotel.

Visitors started their day with a breakfast roll supplied by Empire Travel Lodge before heading out to compete for the many prizes on offer, including a prize for a challenge at every hole.

Lochgilphead’s Kirsty Flanagan was triumphant in the open with an impressive 41 points. This is Kirsty’s first year playing golf and she was over the moon to pick up the elegant trophy, presented to her by past member Isobel McMillan.

The day was a great success and ladies captain Donna McKellar thanked everyone from the many clubs who participated. Thanks also went to the greens staff who prepared the course and to the volunteers from the gents section who supported the event on the day.

Donna and her team also expressed their gratitude to the many sponsors who helped make the day such a success.

Results: 1 Kirsty Flanagan; 2 Ele Hunter; 3 Jane Hepburn; 1 Scratch, Ann May, Shiskine; 2 Scratch, Margaret MacKinnon; 3 Scratch, Kema Genda, Shiskine.

Hole prizes and sponsors: 1st hole Jane Hepburn, Isle of Bute Gin; 2nd Ann May, Murrays Smokehouse; 3rd Kema Genda, Empire Travel Lodge; 4th Ele Hunter, Starfish Tarbert; 5th Clare Buchanan, Rumblin Tum; 6th Louise MacLeod, Kintyre Gin; 7th Isobel McDonald, Lussa Gin; 8th Ann May, Whitetail Gin; 9th Seona Martin, Argyll Insurance.

Fewest amount of putts: Ann May and Fiona McLeod.