Farewell Father David, hello Father Ronald

Parishioners at St Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lochgilphead spent August saying goodbyes and hellos as Father David Connor moved on to new duties and Father Ronald Campbell moved in as parish priest.

Fr David, who spent eight years in Mid Argyll looking after congregations in Lochgilphead and Inveraray, has been appointed to the parish of what is known as the Lochaber Cluster – the Catholic churches in Fort William, Caol, Glenfinnan and Mingarry.

At a farewell event held in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, Fr David said those eight years had been the happiest in his life. Parishioners and the wider community were sad to see him go, as he had become an important part of many lives.

One parishioner thanked him for his ‘kind, compassionate ministry to all, especially those in most need,’ adding, ‘We will miss you’.

Fr David is from Dunoon, where he ran the post office in Kirn before studying for the priesthood. He was no stranger to many in Mid Argyll, however, as a member of the Argyll and the Isles diocesan choir. He brought his skills as a musician to the priesthood, frequently multi-tasking as priest and organist.

Stepping into his shoes is Fr Ronald Campbell, a native of Benbecula and another man who came to the priesthood later in life.

He says he was unsure what path to take when he left the local island high school and worked for his father’s electrical business for five years before training in community education in Glasgow at Jordanhill.

He became a family literacy worker with Stirling Council, moved to West Dunbartonshire working in youth literacy, and found himself increasingly taking his skills into schools. This led to a post graduate course in primary education and six ‘happy years’ teaching in St Clement’s and St Vincent’s primary schools in Dundee.

He found the work energised his faith and he sought advice about the priesthood from, among others, Fr Michael Hutson – another former priest at St Margaret’s.

A series of courses led to full time studies at the Pontifical Beda College in Rome and, in time, Fr Ronald’s ordination earlier this summer in Benbecula. Bishop Brian McGee appointed him to St Margaret’s, with Monsignor James MacNeil (administrator of St Columba’s Cathedral in Oban) acting as parish administrator.

Fr Ronald said: ‘It’s great to have Fr James as my mentor, and I’ve had a wonderful welcome in the parish. I can see already what a great community spirit there is here. Now I have to see what is on the ground and what I can get involved in.’

The farewell party for Fr David Connor in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, cake baked by Cecelia Rees. no_a35StMargaretsNewPriest01

Fr Ronald Campbell is settling into his new parish. 51_a35FatherRonald Campbell02