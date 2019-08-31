Young Argyll athletes on their marks

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Mid Argyll Athletic Club will host its annual open sports day on Sunday September 1 at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

The running events will be held on the astroturf and the jumps and throwing events will take place on the all-weather jumps area and adjacent grass area. The jumps facility was installed in 2016 and was the first of its kind in Argyll and has been a great asset for the local club as well as the schools at the joint campus.

The sports will start at midday, with all entries on the day from 11.30am. There will be running, jumping and throwing events for six age categories starting at under-seven up to under-17. The Scottish Athletics age qualification date of September 1 will apply to all age groups, which means it is age on the day this year.

The young athletes will be allowed to compete in a maximum of five events for an entry fee of £2 per competitor.

This competition provides the opportunity for boys and girls to try athletics for the first time and the organisers are hopeful some talented youngsters might be discovered who will continue in the sport and reach a level to allow them to compete at regional and national events.

All competitors will receive a medal and trophies will be awarded to the first three places overall in each age group. Entries are welcome from all parts of Argyll and beyond, including visitors to the area.

