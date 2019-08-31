Take your partners for new Tarbert Gun Club season

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The first competition of the new season is about to be held at Tarbert Gun Club.

In something different to the normal type of shoot, there will be teams of two shooting a flurry of clays. Entrants can shoot as many times as they like.

Pairs can be made up of any two shooters – in other words shoot with any person of your choice – and there is £50 on offer for the winning team.

Tarbert Gun Club is always keen to support charities, and this opening shoot on Sunday September 1 will be in aid of the Lochgilphead-based Mo-Ma, or Moving on Mid Argyll.

Organisers remind anyone taking part to kindly bring along a raffle prize.