Star reach last eight of league cup

SAFL Centenary Cup – Section 8

Lochgilphead Red Star 6-3 Dunoon

Red Star played their final Centenary Cup group match on Saturday and ensured their progression to the quarter finals with a deserved win over a battling Dunoon side at the Joint Campus 3G.

Some good play early on saw Red Star take the lead thanks to Ian McGuinness after Andy Weir cut the ball across from the right hand side to open the scoring.

The hosts continued to dominate and doubled their lead after Joseph Harper got on to the end of another delivery to score his first goal for the club.

Dunoon got themselves a lifeline on the stroke of half time when a misplaced goal kick allowed the visitors forward the chance to score past Jake Weir in the Star goal to make the score 2-1 at the break.

Star didn’t let this setback get to them and added further goals from Ian McGuinness and Andy Weir to increase the lead before Dunoon hit back after Star failed to clear a free kick making it 4-2 with half an hour to play.

Stuart MacLean continued his fine goal scoring run with his fourth goal in three games to put Star back in command, but Dunoon responded once again to make the score 5-3.

The Lochgilphead side were on top throughout, however, and got a sixth goal as Gregor McGeachy was on hand to finish after Cammy MacDonald’s effort was saved by the keeper.

Star finished their group campaign with three wins from three to set up a quarter-final with Inverclyde AFC later in the season.

Red Star are scheduled to start their league campaign on Saturday August 31 with an away fixture in Paisley against Carlton YMCA.