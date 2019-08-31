Council wants online front green views – but be quick

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Around 120 people attended the latest in a series of open events on August 24 to have their say on Lochgilphead front green.

Plans to improve the green are at an advanced stage, with the next milestone being an application for planning permission in late September.

Before that, though, Argyll and Bute Council still wants to hear your views on the design plans.

A council spokesperson said: ‘We’d be interested to know if there any aspects of the final proposal that you particularly like. If so, please tell us by taking part in our survey – but be quick – the deadline is Wednesday September 4.

Anyone who would like to make detailed comments on the proposals will be able to comment in response to the planning application.

View the latest proposals online at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/frontgreen.