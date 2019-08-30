Sailing with autism – and loving it

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A yacht crewed by a special group of people passed through the Crinan Canal – and they were having the time of their lives.

Organised by the Autism on the Water charity, founded by Oban man Murray MacDonald, the crew was made up of young people with autism on a trip to gain experience of being on a sailing boat while enjoying the freedom of the water.

The Advertiser caught up with the group at Cairnbaan, where Murray explained: ‘All the young people are from Argyll and Bute. We hope to give them an introduction to boating, try the ropes and try the locks on the canal. They are all loving it.’

They travelled against the wind from Oban on Friday August 23 before staying overnight at Crinan and negotiating the canal to Ardrishaig the following day. It was on to Portavadie and Inverkip after that, before the boat’s next outing the following week.

After the photographs were taken one of the youngsters joked: ‘Right, back to rest and relaxation now!’