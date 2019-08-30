Police warning over scam telephone calls

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Telephone scams continue to be a serious problem across Argyll and Bute, the police have warned.

Among a number of attempts at fraud via telephone in Argyll, a woman in Furnace received a call on Friday August 9 from a man claiming to be from her bank fraud team. The man said there was an ongoing fraud where someone was trying to take money from the woman’s account.

The woman was suspicious, but the man said she would receive a call on her mobile from his manager. The woman did receive a call and the phone number displayed matched the number shown on the back of her bank card.

Ultimately the woman was persuaded to log on to her internet banking account and transfer almost £20,000 to another account that the caller gave her details of, as he said this would protect her money.

Sergeant Iain MacNicol, of Lochgilphead Community Policing Team, said: ‘We are aware of many ongoing telephone scams occurring within Argyll and I would urge people not to trust unexpected callers who say they are from your bank.

‘If you do receive a phone call telling you about suspicious activity on your account, call into your local branch or phone your bank using a different telephone. Never move money to another account on the advice of a phone call, it is more than likely a scam.’

Further advice is available on the Police Scotland website under the Keep Safe banner.