Lunch service ends in Lochgilphead

Mid Argyll Community Lunch Bunch has been forced to close its doors as a result of a shortage of volunteers.

The Lunch Bunch has been meeting in Lochgilphead Community Centre every month for the past nine years providing hot, two-course meals for up to 30 people at a time.

But a lack of volunteers has forced chairperson Sandra Johnston to conclude the group has to wind up.

‘I’m really sad it has come to this,’ said Sandra, ‘but unfortunately, my sight is deteriorating and I can no longer do the cooking. Other volunteers have moved on for a variety of reasons and we have been unable to find anyone to replace them.’

She added: ‘We closed for the summer in the hope we could find people with the necessary qualifications who could commit their time, but this has proved impossible so it is with great reluctance we have come to the decision to dissolve the group.’

Lunch Bunch began as a way of bringing volunteers together, but quickly expanded to welcome all-comers. But it wasn’t only the food that brought people together.

Sandra continued: ‘Our monthly get-togethers have provided an opportunity for people to socialise, to meet new people and old friends and to enjoy a hot meal for a small donation. As word has got round that we are winding up, many of our regulars have been stopping me in the street to say how disappointed they are that we are unable to continue and how much they will miss their favourite meals – sausage casserole and jelly fluff.’

Members are invited to attend a general meeting in the community centre on Monday September 2, starting off with a light lunch at 1pm followed by the meeting at 2pm.

Items on the agenda will include formally winding up the group and decisions on distributing the remaining funds.