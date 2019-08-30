Kilmory win league after tight decider

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mowi South Division 2

Kilmory 1 Glenorchy 0

Kilmory are 2019 south division 2 league champions after a much-anticipated title decider with Glenorchy at MacRae Park on Saturday August 24.

The sides went into the match level on points and while Glenorchy had a superior goal difference, the rules stated a draw would trigger a play-off match to decide the trophy destination.

Kilmory took the title, though, without the need for a play-off with Alister MacArthur scoring the only goal of the match on 18 minutes. Referee Robert Baxter pointed to the spot after Kilmory full forward Hal Jones and Glenorchy full back Findlay Ross battled for possession at the edge of the box. As Jones turned to shoot, Ross fell and played the ball on the ground, putting himself in a dangerous position – the referee pointed to the spot.

Designated penalty taker Alister MacArthur stepped up and did his usual efficient job, with his clean strike going above the keeper’s head into the net.

In a hard-fought match, Glenorchy created chances to draw level but they found Kilmory keeper Steven Gilmour and his defence in top form as they played their part in the title-winning victory.

Kilmory Camanachd Club thanked all their fans for their support and congratulated all the players and Ronnie Campbell, team manager, on the league success.