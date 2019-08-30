GPs launch competition for new name and logo

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lochgilphead, Furnace and Inveraray medical practices are looking for a new name and logo – and school pupils are getting the chance to come up with ideas.

In a letter in the August 30 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser, Dr Andrew Strain announced a competition for Lochgilphead High School pupils to create something new and imaginative.

In the letter, Dr Strain writes: ‘Our name and logo will be changing but the care we deliver and how we deliver it will not be changing under our current plans.

‘In 2014 the GPs in Lochgilphead took over the surgeries in Inveraray and Furnace. The two practices are run separately but with many shared resources. We don’t think the time is right to merge the practices completely but we do want a new logo and a name that recognises we work closely together.’

A cash prize will be on offer to the winner of the competition and the school’s art and design department will also receive a donation.

Entries close on October 4 with the winner announced on October 29.