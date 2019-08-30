Catherine’s pride as Dochas art heads for London

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The man who inspired the creation of Lochgilphead’s Dochas carers’ centre is to have his original artwork displayed in a central London gallery.

The Dochas Centre was founded in 1998 by John Paterson and his wife Catherine after his diagnosis of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) and Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

He was an artist and psychiatric nurse and wanted to help others living with either GBS or MND, choosing art to do that.

Since John’s death in 1998, his wife Catherine has carried on his work.

When word reached London – through MND researcher Dr Brian Dickie – of John raising many thousands of pounds for care and research through the Dochas Fund with Catherine, an invitation followed from the Motor Neurone Disease Association to help mark its 40th anniversary by displaying two of John’s paintings at the Gallery@OXO Tower Wharf in London.

Catherine invited her family to help her select the paintings and they are now in London for re-framing in time for the exhibition, which runs from October 2 – 6.

Catherine will be in attendance for the whole show to support families who attend and are looking after a loved one with MND

She said: ‘It is so difficult to face the news that a loved one has a long-term or terminal illness and I’m so glad statutory agencies are now realising how dependent we all are on unpaid carers and how helpful Carers Centres are.

She continued: ‘I was called John’s ‘carer’ one day and I retorted that I was his wife and I cared for him because I loved him. However, as time went on, I realised the emotional and physical toll was becoming very hard. We had no Carers Centre at that time in Mid Argyll, but with the help of our community, we raised the funds to build the Dochas Centre.

‘I really want people to know that centres like ours understand how difficult it is for carers, but with the help and support of such a centre, they soon realise the benefits for their loved one and for them.’

This London exhibition is recognition of John’s passion,’ Catherine concluded. ‘We’ve never done anything like this before, but I am proud to do it for John’s sake.’