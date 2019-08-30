Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 30, 2019

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Volunteering time

It is sad to see yet another Mid Argyll community organisation fold due to a lack of suitable volunteers.

We seem to be so obsessed with staring at our own reflections on mobile phones these days that we are losing sight of the real world.

Look around many community groups and you will notice that there are very few volunteers without the odd grey hair. This, clearly is not sustainable.

To use an old-fashioned phrase, perhaps it is time we all ‘took a tumble to ourselves’, woke up and took an active part in the (real, not virtual) communities around us.

London honoured to have John

Isn’t it great to see John Paterson’s artwork given the honour of being displayed in a London gallery? Catherine and her family must be very proud, and it is appropriate that the real benefactors will be MND research and care.

Sporting winners

Congratulations to both Kilmory shinty team and Red Star’s footballers on their respective successes over the weekend. The young shinty and football players of Mid Argyll are pushing for places in the big teams as well and are an integral part of the clubs’ progress.

Well done to all concerned.