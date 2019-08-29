Sports club lottery results – August 30, 2019
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The numbers drawn in the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw on Monday August 26 were 7, 13 and 14. There were no winners, so next week’s jackpot will be £300.
Also drawn on Monday, Inveraray Shinty Club’s lottery draw numbers were 1, 3 and 12. David Stuart won the £400 jackpot, so next week’s prize will be £100.
Tarbert Football Club’s lottery numbers were 8, 9 and 16. There were no winners so next week’s prize will be £200.