Mid Argyll course draws skippers and compliments

Mid Argyll Radio Sailing put its toe in the water last Saturday when skippers arrived with their model radio controlled yachts from the club’s first competition.

Several Scottish clubs – Ayr Bay Radio Yacht Club, Greenock, Rhu and Paisley – travelled to Mid Argyll joined by others from as far afield as the Preston area.

A total of 22 yachts raced each other around the club’s Loch a Bahrain course near Cairnbaan.

A steady wind from the south produced some exciting close encounters results and near misses. The rescue boat was called into action several times as one yacht lost steerage when the rudder fell off, others veered off course into the weed or lost battery power.

Mid Argyll Radio Sailing (MARS) now has 18 members after being formed in March and has the only fresh water location of its sort in Argyll. Some visiting skippers even suggested the venue is of a standard to be considered for the UK national championships.

The club is grateful to the many volunteers working to make the club a success, and to Scottish Canals for continued support, particularly through Donna Mallan and Mark Robertson.

New members are very welcome, and a taster session can be arranged for anyone thinking about coming along.

Visit www.midargyllradiosailing.org.uk for more information.

PICS:

Skipper Alan Sinclair may be more used to commanding seagoing ferries, but also enjoys smaller-scale sailing. 51_a35RadioSailing01

Ready for the water. no_a35RadioSailing01

Graceful on the water, taking advantage of a southerly breeze. no_a35RadioSailing03

Spectators enjoy the miniature sailing competition. no_a35RadioSailing06