Macalister wins Tarbert golf championship

The delayed fourth and final round of the Tarbert Golf Club championship took place at Glenralloch on Saturday August 24 in glorious conditions.

The greens were freshly cut with captain Smyth choosing some interesting pin positions to test the players’ skills.

Iain Macalister held a one shot lead over Bruce MacNab and a five shot lead over John MacNab heading into the final round.

If there were any nerves at the start of play this was not evident as Iain started with four fours then followed that with an excellent 12-foot birdie putt at the fifth and a chip-in birdie at the sixth. He finished the nine with three pars to give him an outward level par 33.

John was also playing well, enjoying a birdie at the sixth with the only blemishes at the third and ninth for an outward 34. Bruce had the poorest nine of the three with 37, so with nine holes to play Iain held a five shot lead. He increased this to six after 10 holes, but this soon changed when Bruce chipped in for a two at the 13th and chipped in again at the 14th to reduce the deficit to three. At the 15th and 16th both players had pars then at the 17th Bruce got another shot back, to be two behind going to the 72nd and final hole.

By this time a large turnout of members had gathered to watch proceedings in the late afternoon sunshine not knowing the state of play. Iain sensibly played short of the burn while Bruce had no option but to drive, splitting the fairway in the process leaving a 70 yard shot to the green. Iain’s second shot came up a bit short leaving him a difficult up and down, and the drama continued as Bruce almost holed his second shot to leave a tap in birdie. With nerves of steel, Iain chipped on to four feet and duly rolled in the putt for a well deserved victory of the Sam Andrews trophy.

This was Iain’s first championship victory and in his acceptance speech he told the crowd of his delight at winning while complimenting the sterling work done on the course by Graham Prentice, John MacNab and Duncan Johnstone.

Iain swept the boards, also winning the nett and senior championship at the same time. Captain Smyth also presented the John Reid Quaich to Duncan Johnstone, the James Johnson Cup to Iain Johnstone and the August medal to himself.

Members were treated to a lovely buffet provided by Sheena, Georgie and Catherine, with celebrations carrying on late into the evening.

Final totals: 1, Iain Macalister 282; 2, Bruce MacNab 283; 3, John MacNab 291.