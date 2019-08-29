Inveraray to honour its world champion pipe band

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

World champions Inveraray and District Pipe Band are to be honoured in the band’s home town with a special reception.

Laid on by Inveraray Community Council, the reception will be held on Saturday September 7, starting at 7pm at the front green.

The band was formed in the Royal Burgh just 15 years ago by current leaders Pipe Major Stuart Liddell and lead drummer Steven McWhirter with novice players.

Coming up through the ranks, the band, packed with talented Argyll musicians, won the world title at every grade in which it competed.

Now established as the Grade 1 band to beat, players are attracted from around the world – but Argyll and Inveraray still lie at its heart.

On August 17 on Glasgow Green, for the second time in three years, the band won the Grade 1 world title and, for the fourth year in a row, the Champion of Champions accolade.

And, you never know, the band might just perform a tune or two at the reception.