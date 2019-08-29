Ardbeg bullock winner at Islay cattle sale
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
United Auctions held its annual show and sale of autumn-born suckled calves at Islay Auction Mart on Friday August 23.
A good show of calves was presented to show judge J Taylor, Easter Octhtermuthil.
Winners were: Bullock class: 1 Ardbeg, 2 Kilchiaran, 3 Ardbeg; Heifer class: 1 and 2 Ardbeg; Champion calf: Ardbeg bullock which takes the William A Low Trophy; Reserve champion: Kilchiaran bullock.
Overall, the bullocks sold to an average of £834 per head or 211.3p per kilo while the heifers levelled out at £725 per head or 196p per kilo.
Principal lots and prices: Bullocks: AAx: £870 and £850 (2) – Ballimartin. BRBx: £880 – Bayview. CHARx: £960 – Tallant; £890 (2) – Claggan; £870 – Eorrabus. LIMx: £1080 – Ballimartin; £1070, £1040 (3) and £970 (2) – Ardbeg; £970 – Ballimartin; £965 – Lossit; £965 – Blackrock; £960 (5) – Ardbeg; £950 – Blackrock; £950 (4) – Kilchiaran; £950(2) – Lossit; £920 (7) – Ardbeg. SIMx: £700 – Carrabus.
Heifers: AAx: £960 – Ballimartin. CHARx: £840 (2) – Claggan; £800 – Tallant. LIMx: £960 (2) – Ardbeg; £945 – Ballimartin; £910 (3) – Lossit; £875 – Blackrock; £845 (4) and £840 (3) – Ardbeg; £840 – Ballimartin.
Top prices per kilo: Bullocks: AAx: 209p (2) – Ballimartin. BRBx:
199p – Bayview. CHARx: 247p – Tallant; 214p (3) – Claggan; 202p – Eorrabus. LIMx: 250p (2) – Lossit; 236p (4) and 234p – Kilchiaran; 232p (3) – Blackrock; 231p – Kilchiaran (2) and Ardbeg (2); 230p (2) – Ardbeg; 228p – Lossit; 223p (7) – Ardbeg; 220p (3) – Claggan. SIMx: 219p – Carrabus.
Heifers: AAx: 194p – Ballimartin. CHARx: 207p (2) and 197p – Claggan. LIMx: 232p (2) – Ardbeg; 222p (3) – Lossit; 217p (3) and 214p (4) – Ardbeg; 211p – Blackrock; 209p – Lossit and Blackrock; 206p (2) – Blackrock; 204p – Claggan and Ardbeg (7); 199p (2) – Ardbeg; 198p (3) – Eorrabus; 193p – Ballimartin (3) and Eorrabus (2); 192p – Ballimartin; 191p (2) – Carrabus.