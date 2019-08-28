Bringing vibrant culture to remote areas

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A organisation helping rural communities to host high quality live performances wants to hear what you think of its latest performing arts project – BRAW.

BRAW is a two year project looking at artistic vibrancy, relevance and impact by deepening the relationships between three devising performers and three rural communities.

Thanks to an ‘Explore and Test’ grant from The Paul Hamlyn Foundation, The Touring Network and The Experience Business have designed an open-ended experiment exploring the format of rural touring.

Its mission – to create truly vibrant new work for rural audiences.

The culmination of BRAW will take place at Eden Court, Inverness on Wednesday September 25.

Artists involved are Creative Electric in association with Birds of Paradise Theatre, Saffy Setohy in association with The Work Room and Vanishing Point with Biff Smith.

The three rural promoters are Findhorn Bay Arts, Isle of Eigg and the Argyll Arts Collective in Lochgoilhead.

It will be a day of sharing, learning and doing, where they will explore the stories, experiences and outcomes from those involved, thoughts about what happened and how the BRAW format could contribute to the innovation of rural touring in the future.

Promoters, programmers, community leaders, devising performers, Rural Touring Network, voluntary sector arts, cultural sector and funding body representatives are all invited.

Jo McLean of The Touring Network, which stages events right across the Highlands and islands, said: ‘It is a breath of fresh air working with a funder who truly embraces risk taking and understands the importance of failure, and how much we learn when we have more freedom.

‘This project has been illuminating in so many different ways and I’m incredibly excited about how we take this forward – and asking the sector to contribute to that.’