Get dancing, get fit – and have fun

Back in April, the Mid Argyll branch of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society held a ‘Bring a Friend’ evening.

The result was a super evening of dancing and laughter, not to mention some delicious home baking at half time, and the branch was delighted at the number of people who came along.

Now the dancing season is starting again after the summer break and the members are hoping to welcome those friends – and others – to their regular Monday evening classes.

Scottish Country Dancing is a really great way to stay physically and mentally fit while having a lot of fun and listening to some lovely music at the same time. So, whether you were at the Bring a Friend evening or not, why not come along and have a go?

You will find a crowd of new friends just waiting to dance with you, so no need to bring a partner.

The Mid Argyll Branch prides itself on being very friendly and welcoming and there are plenty of experienced dancers to point newcomers – of any age – in the right direction. Just bring a pair of comfy flat shoes and you are all set.

The Mid Argyll dancers meet every Monday in Ardrishaig Public Hall – beginners from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and a general class from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Beginners get their first evening for free, so come along on September 2, or have a go any Monday evening after that.

PIC:

Friendly, welcoming and a great way to be fit and active. no_a34CountryDancing01