Let’s not negotiate away Scotland the Brand

If there is an accusation that could not be thrown at Ruth Watson, founder of the Keep Scotland the Brand campaign, it is that she lacks enthusiasm.

The Argyllshire Advertiser caught up with the founder of the Keep Scotland the Brand campaign at the recent Mid Argyll Show.

She is a firm believer that Scotland’s iconic food and drink products should be protected from imitation elsewhere. The means for protection is the European Union PGI (protected geographical indication) designation, to promote and protect names of quality agricultural products and foodstuffs.

Ruth, an experienced journalist, explained: ‘I became concerned about two years ago when, during Japan/EU/Canada (CETA) trade talks, the UK government did not submit one PGI for protection.

‘Across Europe, 3,000 food names were protected. It worries me greatly.’

She continued: ‘I am also concerned about how hard it is becoming to source local food and drink. I live in rural Angus, and the carrots grown down the road from me started life just as Angus carrots, but they went away for packaging and came back as Great British carrots. Technically that is correct, but if we believe in supporting local farmers and making clear choices about food miles and quality, this is ridiculous.’

She stressed: ‘This is not a protectionist campaign. I welcome trade with any part of the world as long as the farm assured quality is there.’

‘Keep Scotland the Brand is about valuing the integrity of our food and drink and recognising that Scotland is the brand. Across the world, people recognise Scotland as a quality brand.

‘One in five Scots is employed in the food and drink sector, so it is vitally important to keep our brand quality.

‘We trust the food on our shelves at the moment. But if the trade deals being proposed go through we’ll end up with a multi-tiered system of quality. If the Americans get the trade deal they want, the high food standards we have are really only going to be accessible to those who can afford to pay.

‘It’s bad enough people having to go to food banks to survive, without people not knowing why their kids are getting ill.

Ruth Watson is keen to emphasise that Keep Scotland the Brand is not a political campaign and it’s not about Brexit.

‘It is a campaign looking at the realities of what is before us,’ she says. ‘I think that we have to look with some alarm at the trade deals that have been done. The UK government just has not protected our food brands.’

‘I do this campaign on a voluntary basis from my kitchen table,’ she went on. ‘Many people do not know what is coming. Food is treated as a commodity rather than something we should be grateful for every day, that is how successful our farmers have been.

‘I just believe that if farming fails, my community is going under.’

‘I’ve been talking to elected representatives, I go round shows. I’ll talk to anyone about this.’

But what can ordinary people do?

Ruth is quite clear. ‘Get out there and talk to each other, spread the word on social media, speak to politicians.

‘But most of all support our local farmers.’