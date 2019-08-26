Easy like summer busking
The music club designed for everyone continues its summer of busking on Wednesday August 28.
Get along to Lochgilphead Resource Centre for an evening of music from the much-missed Danny Kennedy with bagpipes, percussion and plenty of chances to sing along to the music.
The event starts at 7pm and is free other than donations. Refreshments will be provided.