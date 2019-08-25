Produce celebrated at Tayvallich Flower Show

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Produce and home industries were celebrated at Tayvallich Flower Show where tables groaned under the weight of fruit, flowers, vegetables, preserves and home baking.

The natural bounty around Tayvallich Village Hall on Wednesday August 14 was complemented by walls adorned with photographs and artwork. A healthy crowd milled round the exhibits to admire the community’s baking, artistic and horticultural prowess.

Prizes were presented by Tayvallich resident Moira Shaw. Libby MacDonald won the Carmichael Trophy for floral arrangements, the trophy for most points in preserves and the cup for most points across baking and preserves and shared the challenge cup for flowers with Jane Gibson. The MacDonald Cup for best vegetables was won by Bob Moyes.

The salver for most points in baking went to Sandra Wilson, while Mo Maclaurin held on to the trophy for best shortbread for a second year. Carraeg Rea made sure the men didn’t go unrewarded when his Victoria sponge won the prize for outstanding baking exhibit.

Gardeners and horticulturists of tomorrow were represented by Tayvallich Primary School pupils, who competed for the Tayvallich School cup for the pupil scoring the most points across the children’s competitions. The cup was won by Sophia Naylor, who came first in the potato and marigold growing competitions and second for the tallest sunflower.

A grand auction of exhibits rounded off the evening. After feverish bidding, the top price of £42 was paid for a delicious chocolate cake.

The show raised £1,054 from the auction and entrance donations with all proceeds going to Tayvallich Village Hall.

PICS:

Colourful cut flowers. no_a34TayvallichFlowerShow03

Talent on show in the floral arrangements. no_a34TayvallichFlowerShow04

The hall was packed with people admiring the exhibits. no_a34TayvallichFlowerShow07

There was plenty of artwork on show, as well as garden produce and baking. no_a34TayvallichFlowerShow08