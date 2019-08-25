Police report – August 23, 2019
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Abusive behaviour
A woman, aged 65, was arrested following a report of a person behaving in an abusive manner at Furnace Village Store at 3.45pm on Monday August 12. The woman was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Fencing knocked down
Wooden fencing at the Blarbuie Woodland Project, Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, was knocked down sometime between 9am on Thursday August 1 and 9am on Tuesday August 13.
Bus shelter damaged
A glass panel in the bus shelter on the A83 at Barn Brae, Inveraray, was smashed around 3.30am on Sunday August 11.
Careless driving and failing to stop
After a car left the road and struck a stone dyke near Balliemore Farm, Kilmichael Glassary, sometime between 11.50pm on Friday August 16 and 10.30am on Saturday August 17, a woman, aged 38, was traced and charged with careless driving and failing to stop and report the collision.
No-one was injured in the incident. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.