Furnace Gala hits the right note

It was a busy weekend in Furnace as local residents and visitors packed out the series of events staged for the Furnace Gala 2019.

Prudent planning by organisers of this, the tenth annual gala, took account of unpredictable weather with activities based around the village hall. Kicking off on the evening of Friday August 16 with a round of bingo, Saturday saw Stalls in the Hall, a beetle drive and the ever-popular race night.

Laid-back Sunday was built around a musical theme, with tunes from the recently formed Loch Fyne Clarsach Orchestra and a showing of a sing-along movie.

One of the organisers, Elaine Polanski said: ‘We were delighted with the turnout. There were a lot of new faces at the events, which themselves were a mixture of old favourites and fresh ideas. We tried to make sure there was something for everyone and we were pleased to see ages of people range from our oldest resident to young children.’

One of the highlights of the weekend was undoubtedly a performance by four members of the Loch Fyne Clarsach Orchestra, Jenny Bowles from Isle of Seil, Sue Stubbs from Kilmichael and Alicia Chapple and Karen Baird from Furnace, who performed four pieces, two of which were written by Alicia. And there were plenty of takers when players offered the audience the opportunity to have a go at the harp.

In fact, some of the people who tried it enjoyed it so much that they left determined to take up playing.

One young man, Matthew Thomson, raised over £100 with his ‘Guess the Number of Sweeties in a Jar’ stall and the sale of some hand-crafted reindeer, courtesy of his uncle Douglas. Money raised will go towards the village Christmas party and lights for the hall.

PICS:

Jack Wilson gets stuck into a burger.

Introducing the Loch Fyne Clarsach Orchestra.

Anne Dodd tries to work out the number of sweeties in the jar.

Mark Boston and Hazel Gray hard at work on the burger stall.