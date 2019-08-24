Meet Lochgilphead’s new pharmacist

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A 23-year-old Mid Argyll woman has qualified as a pharmacist – but rather than heading off to the big smoke, she is coming home.

Caitlin Lemmon graduated with a Master of Pharmacy studies from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen on August 1 and is delighted to have been able to work in her home town of Lochgilphead.

She has been supported in her training by Argyll Pharmacies, based on the town’s Argyll Street, and owner Susan Paterson said: ‘Argyll Pharmacy is extremely proud to have supported and encouraged Caitlin during her work experience week in fourth year at high school and through her four-year degree at Robert Gordon University and mentored her through her final professional year before qualifying.

‘Community pharmacists are the most accessible of healthcare professionals. We are available on the high street six days a week without an appointment and it is increasingly difficult to attract healthcare professionals to rural areas.

‘Caitlin has always been an asset to the Argyll Pharmacy team and it is an absolute pleasure to have her working with us now as a qualified pharmacist.’

Caitlin said: ‘I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to work in Lochgilphead and I look forward to continuing working with Susan and all the staff at Argyll Pharmacy.’

Caitlin with her ‘Responsible Pharmacist’ certificate as she looks after clients in the Lochgilphead pharmacy. 51_a34NewPharmacist01