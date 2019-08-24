Here’s to ewe, Gordon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A 14-year-old shepherd left the recent Mid Argyll Show with a clutch of prizes for his Texel sheep.

Gordon MacLean, from Tarbert, saw off fine specimens of the Texel breed from more experienced sheep men and women to win the ewe lamb class. The lamb went on to receive the confined champion Texel rosette from judge David Clark, from Carluke.

Gordon went on to win the overall sheep confined champion and was awarded the Craig Taylor Memorial Cup for the best junior handler aged 12 to 18 years.

Though not from a farm himself, Gordon has been helping out for many years at Torbhlaren Farm, Kilmichael, and it is there he keeps his sheep.

Jean Black, of Torbhlaren Farm, said: ‘I am just delighted for Gordon. He is very keen and it’s nice to see him winning with his sheep.’

Mid Argyll Show results: pages 8 and 9

PIC:

Gordon with his champion Texel ewe lamb. Photo: Kevin McGlynn. no_a33MAS_Mcglynn17_texelewelamb