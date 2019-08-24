Argyll duo fast and furious in Finland

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Two Mid Argyll rallyers recently travelled to Nordic parts to take part in the National section of Rally Finland – and returned shortly after to prepare for the Grampian Rally in Aberdeen a week later.

Lochgilphead’s Ian Parker and Douglas Watt of Furnace headed to Jyvaskyla in Finland to compete alongside the World Rally Championship in the National (Vetomies) section of the event.

They started on Friday night – August 2 – leading the WRC cars through Harju (City stage) then on Saturday the large part of rally started consisting of 60 competitive kilometres.

After experiencing some of the fastest and best-known rally stages in the world the lads finished the event 27th overall and fastest of the three remaining Scots at the finish line.

Their Finnish adventure finished, the car then started the four-day, 1,300 mile journey back to Furnace to prepare for the penultimate round of the Scottish Rally Championship the next Saturday, August 10.

Ian and Douglas had a steady run through the Grampian Stages Rally to finish first in their class which maintains the Argyll men’s lead in the class going into the last event of the championship in September.

Douglas and Ian acknowledge the support of their sponsors DA Macdonald Contractors, A&D Watt Plumbing and Heating, T&W Scaffolding, Cameron Auto Repairs, Richmonds Plumbing, Kilmartin Auto Repairs, Flying Colours, C&J Shellfish, D Leadbetter & Son Shellfish and Noremac.