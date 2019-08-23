Yvie Braves to Bare for Rainbow Valley

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Yvie Young needs no introduction for most folk in Mid Argyll.

A dedicated nurse for many years, Yvie is also a passionate fundraiser for causes she cares about. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2018 and undergoing treatment at the Beatson centre in Glasgow she, with her friend Maria MacKenzie, set about raising money for the Beatson charity and donated a £7,500 cheque earlier this year.

Another cause she has raised money for in the past is Rainbow Valley, a charity inspired by the vision of Johanna MacVicar, a young Lochgilphead lady who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1994 at the age of 16. After battling the disease for 11 years, Jo sadly lost her fight.

Rainbow Valley delivers free residential courses and information for those living with cancer.

Yvie was a family friend of Johanna and when she was asked to take part in a Rainbow Valley charity event involving baring her scars wearing not a lot, in Yvie’s words ‘it was a no-brainer’.

‘I am a dedicated supporter of Rainbow Valley,’ said 45-year-old Yvie, ‘and hugely passionate about raising awareness.’

Speaking ahead of the Brave to Bare event in Glasgow on Sunday August 18, Yvie said: ‘I will be taking to the stage, along with others in a similar position, to perform a routine which will include me stripping down to bare all. This is way out of my comfort zone but when Rainbow Valley asked me to participate I knew this would be a fantastic way to give back for what they have done for me.’

She added: ‘Ladies, let’s rock those war wounds and show ‘Glesga’ this is our time to be totally and unconditionally complete.’

To sponsor Yvie on this challenge, visit her fundraising page: bravetobare.everydayhero.com/uk/brave-to-bare-2

The Brave to Bare ladies, including Yvie, raised the roof and a fantastic £22,245 for Rainbow Valley.