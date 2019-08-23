Witnesses sought after dog attacks on sheep

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Police in Lochgilphead are appealing for information after two sheep attack incidents were reported.

The first happened sometime between 3pm on Sunday August 4 and 12.30pm on Monday August 5, in a field at Escart farm, about two miles south of Claonaig, Skipness. A dog is believed to have chased sheep resulting in one male sheep being badly bitten and injured and requiring treatment by a vet.

The following week a dog is believed to have chased sheep on Dunadd Hill near Lochgilphead sometime between 9am on Saturday August 10 and 12pm on Sunday August 11. One ewe suffered broken legs and had to be put down, while a further two ewes were injured.

Police are investigating the incidents and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.