Trailer load of cash raised for Marie Curie

One lucky winner can look forward to a cosy winter after winning a trailer load of logs at Mid Argyll Show.

The sticks were donated, as in previous years, by Ardrishaig’s Alan Ryan to the Mid Argyll Marie Curie Fundraising Group for their stand at the show. This year’s winner of the firewood – worth more than £200 – was Dorothy Clark from Castleton near Lochgilphead.

Another generous donation was made by George Richardson from Kilmichael, who gave one of his home-made bird tables to raise cash for the cancer charity. It was the Johnstone family from Tarbert who flew home with this fantastic prize.

Jenny Brolly, treasurer of Mid Argyll Marie Curie Fundraising Group, said: ‘We raised £780 at the show. On behalf of the Marie Curie group, I would like to thank everyone who visited our stand for their support and a special thanks to Alan and George, who generously donated the prizes which made the day such a success.’

She added: ‘We are always looking for more helpers, so if you would like to help Marie Curie in Mid Argyll, keep an eye on our Facebook page – Mid Argyll Fundraising Group For Marie Curie – for events and we would be pleased to see you. Feel free to message us through the page as well.’