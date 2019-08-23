Red Star take derby spoils

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

SAFL Centenary Cup – Section 8

Lochgilphead Red Star 1-0 Tarbert

Red Star welcomed local rivals Tarbert to the joint campus, and it was the Lochgilphead side who maintained their place at the top of the group thanks to a Stuart MacLean goal early in the second half.

The first half of the game on Saturday August 17 began at a typically fast pace as you might expect from a derby clash- but both sides were limited to efforts from long range which goalkeepers John Martin and Ally Lewis dealt with relative ease.

The home side started to enjoy more possession as the first half progressed but were finding the well-organised Tarbert defence difficult to breach and were limited to efforts from distance which failed to trouble Martin in the Dookers goal.

Star came out quicker at the start of the second half and looked to play at a much higher tempo. The deadline was broken on 51 minutes when Lee MacLean broke from midfield and managed to beat the offside trap, his cross from the left channel was met by the in-form Stuart MacLean whose shot beat Martin to give Star the lead.

Tarbert looked to commit bodies forward in a bid to get back into the game which made for a more open contest, however the Star defence of Coll McCallum, Ricky Reid and Kyle Selfridge coped well throughout.

Red Star should have made the closing stages a lot more comfortable for themselves with Gregor Peacock going close with a couple of opportunities and Aaron Moore having a shot well blocked but in the end Stuart MacLean’s goal was enough for a hard-fought but deserved win.

On Saturday August 24 Star welcome Dunoon to the joint campus for their final game of the group stage, where a victory for the Lochgilphead side will see them progress to the quarter-finals.

The kick-off time will be announced on the club’s social media pages during the week.