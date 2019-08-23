Old fashioned is in fashion at Christ Church
There will be a warm welcome for you in Christ Church, Bishopton Road in Lochgilphead.
Come and enjoy an old-fashioned afternoon tea on Saturday August 24 from 2pm.
There will be plenty of home baking and, being very old fashioned, cucumber sandwiches as well as a baking stall and raffle.
If you have not already seen them, or want to revisit them, go along and view the wonderful Victorian stencils on the walls of the church. These have been hidden for many years under many layers of paint and were painstakingly restored earlier this year.