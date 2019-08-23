Macmillan volunteers ‘overwhelmed by support’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

If the afternoon was warm for people out enjoying Mid Argyll Show on August 10, it was even hotter for the hard-working Macmillan team serving them tea and cakes.

A special Scottish-themed hamper was raffled off on the day, and proved popular. The lucky winner of the hamper was was Emma McNab.

After putting in a power of work for the entire show day, the charity volunteers raised £2,316.06 for cancer support.

Kathleen Young, of the Macmillan fundraising committee, said: ‘We would like to thank everyone who came along to support us on the day. The committee is genuinely overwhelmed by the generosity of the public in supporting this cause.

‘Our next event is kindly being hosted by the Gin Fayre and is a gin tasting Christmas market evening,’ Kathleen continued.

‘Tickets are almost sold out so if you wish to attend they can be bought online. The Gin Fayre is kindly donating part of the ticket price to Macmillan.’