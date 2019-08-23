Kilmory in title decider
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
Kilmory Camanachd Club will face Dalmally-based shinty team Glenorchy in a winner-takes-all South Division 2 title play off.
The club is keen to get a good support along to support the Mid Argyll boys in this, the club’s final league game to decide which team finishes top of the league.
It all happens on Saturday August 24, starting at 2pm at Macrae Park, Lochgilphead.