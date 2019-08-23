John takes high gun at Sunny Cairndow shoot

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards





Despite the gloomy forecast Cairndow Clay Target Club’s annual Trophy Shoot on August 17 was blessed with glorious weather.

After just the one brief shower before the competition started, 34 guns competed for the array of trophies.

John Gilchrist was high gun (Speirs Cup) of the 50 bird competition and, after a shoot-off with Ronald Robertson, won the 10 pair double rise competition (Grouse Trophy), with scores of 127/150 and 16/20 respectively.

John also won the Tyrell Cup (first 15 birds) and the Stewart Cup (five pair double rise).

Leighton Reid won the Fraser Cup (second 15 birds). Martin Young won the McDiarmid Cup (10 birds).

The Cairndow members’ Tennent’s Tankard was won by Derek Street, who also won the Barrie Morton Quaich (veteran high gun). The Drishaig Cup (lady high gun) was won by Cath Fraser.

The club thanks everyone who turned out to support the event, particularly those who helped on the day with running the shoot.

PIC:

The happy shooters at Cairndow with their trophies. no_a34CairndowClayTargetClub01