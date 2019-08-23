Announcements – August 23, 2019

BIRTHS

SMITH – Iain and Jenna (née Samborek) are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Conall Lamont Smith, on August 13, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow.

marriages

MILLAR – WILSON – At The Cowshed, Crail, on July 25, 2019, Colin Thomas, son of Tommy and Lorna, Campbeltown, to Claire Louise, daughter of Alan and Pam, Perth. The happiest of days!

Deaths

BLACK – On August 17, 2019, peacefully at home, Irene Richardson Black, née Nelson, former teacher, aged 92 years, beloved wife of Donnie Black, a loving sister and aunt to all the family and dear friend of many. Funeral service will take place at Greenock Crematorium, on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1.00pm. A service and interment of her ashes in Argyll, will be announced at a future date.

GIRVAN – Peacefully, on August 11 2019, Alexander Thomas Girvan (Saunders/Sauce), in his 69th year, formerly of Albyn Avenue and Limecraigs Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved father of Andrea, loving grandfather of Kyle and beloved brother of Roddy and Maureen.

LUCAS – Suddenly, on August 16, 2019, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, Elizabeth (Liz) Lucas, in her 76th year, of 16 Meadows Road, Lochgilphead, beloved wife of the late Keith, much loved mum of Carl and Emma and a dearly loved grandma. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Lorne Street Funeral Parlour, Lochgilphead, today, Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11.00am. Donations to Mary’s Meals. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CLARK – Archie and family would to thank family, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received on the very sad loss of Mary. Special thanks to the nursing and domestic staff at Campbeltown Hospital, to Rev Gary McIntyre for a lovely, fitting service, to David McEwan for playing Mary’s favourite tunes, to Kenneth, Rhys and David for their professional services, to the staff at the Argyll Hotel for an excellent purvey, and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. Donations in aid of the Sunshine Room raised £1,433.80.

COX – The family of the late Isabel Cox wish to express their gratitude for all kind expressions of sympathy received on their sad loss. Special thanks to all medical, nursing and domestic staff at Campbeltown Acute Ward for their dedicated care and compassion, very much appreciated. Thanks also to Rev William Crossan for the lovely poignant service, and to David McEwan for his comforting music. To Kenny and Rhys Blair and staff, thank you for the professional funeral services, and to the staff of the Argyll Hotel for the catering. Many thanks to all who attended church and graveside, and a special thanks to Isabel’s grandchildren, who during the service and laying her to rest, did so with love and pride. The collection for said charities raised £845, many thanks.

MCNEILL – Janice, Robert and their families would like to thank everyone for cards, flowers, phone calls and visits received in their recent sad loss. Thanks to Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead and all carers involved in looking after Dad. Sincere thanks also to Rev Robert MacLeod for his comforting service, to Marjorie Kelly for organ music; to Roddy, Fiona and Cammy for their excellent handling of funeral arrangements; to Keli and Morna for beautiful floral arrangements, and to the Islay Frigate Hotel for catering. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at church and graveside. The retiral collection for Tarbert Nursing Aid raised £450.

PATERSON – The family of Colin Paterson, Lynndale, Carradale sincerely thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their words of comfort, cards, flowers and support following their sad loss. Special thanks to Dr Elder, ambulance crew and the staff of Ward 10C of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for their care of Colin. Thanks to Steve Fulcher and David McEwan for the funeral service. Thanks to T A Blair Funeral Directors for professional services and to the staff at Carradale Hotel for the catering.

IN MEMORIAMS

GARDNER – Edwin Paul, died August 23, 2015.

Always loved

Always remembered

Treasured and cherished memories.

– Christine, Jamie, Angie and family.

MACFARLANE – In loving memory of Alastair, who died in Sri Lanka, on August 24, 2013.

A dearly loved son and brother, remembered every day.

– Mum and Malcolm xx.

Treasured memories of all our loved ones gone before.

Forever in our thoughts.

MACGILLIVRAY – Precious memories of my wife, Jessie (née Girvan), who died on August 21, 2007.

Always in our thoughts.

– From all the family.

Gus am bris an la.

MCCALLUM – Precious memories of a loving husband, dad and grandpa, Colin, who died on August 22, 2011.

We love and miss you every day,

In our hearts you will always stay.

– Love, Amy, Colin, Edward, Katie and grandchildren.

MCNEILL – Treasured memories of treasured times with my wife, May, who passed August 24, 2012.

– Don x.

MUIR – Treasured memories of our dear brother and uncle, Jim, died August 20, 2011.

Remembered with a smile.

Jean, Jessie & family xx.

WOODROW – Treasured memories of Donnie, dearly loved father and grandfather, passed away August 22, 2015.

Always in our thoughts.

– Alison, Jim and family.